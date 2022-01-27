34,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $193.81. 50,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $156.02 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

