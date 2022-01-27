$35.44 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will post sales of $35.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $104.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.22 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $185.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $206.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

