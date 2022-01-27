$359.38 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the lowest is $358.71 million. Okta posted sales of $234.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $237.47. Okta has a one year low of $172.53 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.