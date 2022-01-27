$402.61 Million in Sales Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to post $402.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $394.01 million. RumbleON reported sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $4,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.14. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,958. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $479.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.64.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

