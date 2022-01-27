441 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

