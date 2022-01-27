$446.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $446.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

LITE stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 883,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

