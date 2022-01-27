$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $467.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 666,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 448,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

