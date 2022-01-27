47,252 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,849,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $218,429,000 after acquiring an additional 664,356 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

