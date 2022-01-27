$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce $485.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,252,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

