499,997 Shares in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 499,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

