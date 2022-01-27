$500.65 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report sales of $500.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.70 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,278. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

