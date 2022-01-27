61,300 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,570. The stock has a market cap of $926.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.