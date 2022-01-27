$7.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

