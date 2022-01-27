$72.46 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.60 million to $73.31 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

INSG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 964,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,604. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inseego by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

