73,301 Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 73,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

CTXR stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

