8,210 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

