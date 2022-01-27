$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report sales of $859.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE TROX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

