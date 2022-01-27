$866.50 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $866.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.10 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $208.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

