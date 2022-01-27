$90.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $90.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. Veritex posted sales of $80.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $386.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $424.90 million, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $425.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. 315,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

