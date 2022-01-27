98,903 Shares in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Doyle Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEI opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

