A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Reduced by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $74.72 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

