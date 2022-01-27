A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

