Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 26,500 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

