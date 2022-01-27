Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $6.49 on Monday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.