Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $69,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.