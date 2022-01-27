Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

NYSE ACN opened at $329.89 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

