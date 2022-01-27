Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 16996005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

