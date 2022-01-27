Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,173,899 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.