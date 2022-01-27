Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $25.10. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 86,810 shares trading hands.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

