Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,245 ($43.78) to GBX 3,462 ($46.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.26).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,150 ($42.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,829 ($38.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($50.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,082.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,221.22. The stock has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

