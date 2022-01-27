Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP remained flat at $$225.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.91. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.