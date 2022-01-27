Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.60 by National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$1.60 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Adventus Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.86 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 414,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.78 million and a P/E ratio of 78.18.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

