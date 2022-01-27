Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,717 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period.

PFD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

