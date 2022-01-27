Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the second quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,393,000 after acquiring an additional 639,545 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

