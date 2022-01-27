Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.