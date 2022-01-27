Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG opened at $40.53 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.