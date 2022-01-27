Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $899,000 Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

