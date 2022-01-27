Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,878 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 264,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.44 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.