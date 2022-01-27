Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,426 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 209.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 518,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 778,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the period.

BGY stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

