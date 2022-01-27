Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

