Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $39,849,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.80. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

