Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,833,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 295.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSTL opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

