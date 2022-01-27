Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.30 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

