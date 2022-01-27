Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.97% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

