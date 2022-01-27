Advisory Research Inc. Sells 5,359 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,849 shares of company stock valued at $45,510,697. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

