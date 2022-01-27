Advisory Research Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

