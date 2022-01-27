Aegis Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
