Aegis Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

