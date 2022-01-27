Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of Hold.

ANYYY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

