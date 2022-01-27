Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) by 181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 5.05% of Aenza S.A.A. worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AENZ opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.