Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Shares Up 15.1%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Africa Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

